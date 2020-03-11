CROFTON - A fifth case of the coronavirus has been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
According to a press release, the individual is a student at Crofton High School and started experiencing symptoms Thursday March 5th.
The patient is being transferred to the Biocontainment Unit at Nebraska Medicine/University of Nebraska Medical Center.
The North Central District Health Department has initiated contact investigations and have been rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine (stay home) and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Crofton Public Schools will close the remainder of the week and say in a letter, anyone who sat in the general fan sections at last week’s Girls State Basketball games of Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Weeping Water and Crofton vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur may have been exposed.
Also, Crofton fourth through sixth grade students and staff who attended school on March 10th may have been exposed as well.
The school closure situation will be re-evaluated Friday.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you feel you are ill, please call your provider and follow their next steps.