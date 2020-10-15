NORFOLK - Cornhole and gourmet mac n cheese. If that got your attention and sounds like a good time, head out to the DeVent Center at Divots this weekend.
Concrete Cares of Nebraska is hosting a cornhole tournament and mac n cheese cook-off Friday and Saturday.
Coordinator Kendra Barnes says there will be a variety of divisions for the cornhole tournament.
"We'll have an advanced division and those are very serious players that are coming from all over. We'll have an intermediate/ novice division for players as well so there's a division for everybody."
As for the mac n cheese cook-off, Barnes says there will be six Norfolk restaurants vying for your vote to determine which one has the best.
She says all of the money raised goes to cancer patients in the area that need some financial assistance.
It’s set for Friday evening with doors opening and 5 and Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
For more information or to register for the cornhole tournament visit ConcreteCaresNE.Com.