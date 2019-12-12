Corn farmers call on Washington to finish the job

WASHINGTON D.C. - The nation’s corn farmers are urging Congress and the Trump administration to move quickly in passing and ratifying the U.S.-Mexico Canada Agreement, as well as fixing the small refinery exemptions issue.
Gathering Wednesday morning, a group of leaders of the National Corn Growers Association and more than two dozen state corn leaders asked Washington to “finish the job” to provide certainty to U.S. agriculture.
President Kevin Ross says it’s time for lawmakers to vote and approve USMCA.
“Appreciate the speaker mentioning that she’s going to bring this forward to a vote in the House. We’ve certainly been pushing for that for quite a while and are glad to hear that news. But, works not done. We need people to call their Congressmen and women and make sure that they're voting for this in a positive way, and moving this forward for the citizens of the U.S. and certainly the ag industry.”
The NCGA is also calling on Washington to provide an adequate fix to the small refinery exemptions under the Renewable Fuel Standard.
Ross says it’s important the supplemental rule follow an agreement made earlier this year.