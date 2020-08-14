NORFOLK - The Norfolk Morning Kiwanis is hosting a cookout fundraiser Saturday to benefit the Smile in Style Dental Program.
Public Health Dental Hygienist Kerri Dittrich says the program is very important and can be beneficial for kids.
"Our program provides preventative dental services like oral health screenings, fluoride varnish, dental sealants, and oral health education on site at local schools and childcare center in our community."
Dittrich says tooth decay is the number one childhood chronic disease.
You can get a grilled hamburger or hot dog, chips and a drink for $5 at Lou’s Thrifty-Way from 11 to 1:30 Saturday and all of the money raised will go towards the program.