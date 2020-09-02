Ronald Bowers
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Police Division made an arrest after a sex offender registry compliance check.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, it was discovered that 48-year-old Ronald Bowers had been out of compliance with the law. 

Bowers was evicted from his residence on August 3rd, and did not re-register as a “transient” with the Madison County Sheriff until August 12th.

Bauer says a registered offender must register within three days of leaving an address. 

On Tuesday, Bowers was located at Skyview Park, and was arrested for sexual offender registration violation. 

In a subsequent search, officers recovered a small baggie with white powder, which tested positive for methamphetamine from his wallet. 

He was then also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

