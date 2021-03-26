NORFOLK - An informational meeting is set to take place in Norfolk Friday to discuss an Article V - Convention of States effort.
Margo Pospisil is with the state organization behind this effort and says they feel Washington is broken.
Pospisil says states are given power to do this under Article V of the Constitution.
"Article V was put in which is a way around Congress if they get to rich and powerful. It does give the individual states the ability to call a convention of states and we can proposed amendments to the Constitution, we cannot rewrite the Constitution, but we can propose amendments and that's what we're trying to do. We need to have 2/3 of the states willing to do that."
Pospisil says any proposed constitutional amendments must then be ratified by legislatures or state-level conventions in three-fourths of the states.
State Senators Steve Halloran, Tim Gragert, and Mike Flood will be hand. It’s set for Friday at the Norfolk Public Library 3 to 5.