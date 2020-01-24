City council chambers NDN
NORFOLK - Two contracts were approved by the Norfolk City Council for levee repairs.

City Engineer Steve Rames told council members some of the work was done immediately after the flooding in March by HDR Engineering.

"The cost for that was a little over $26,000, and since then we've had them engage in other things. This is a formal contract just to put in place for our records in terms of what we did and what they did. We have not paid them for that yet either so this would be the mechanism to pay them for that service."

Rames said the work has been submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for reimbursement.

The council voted unanimously to approve both contracts.

