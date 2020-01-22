Miracle Skatepark design

NORFOLK - After years of planning, construction is now set to take place on the improvements of Miracle Skatepark.

During Tuesday night’s Norfolk City Council meeting, the council awarded a construction contract for the project.

City Engineer Steve Rames said the contract in question is with Spohn Ranch out of Los Angeles.

Rames said they were also involved in public input meetings on the design of the skatepark.

Councilman Thad Murren said he’s pleased to see this finally come together.

"There was a lot of work done by the citizens on this. I remember when we first started talking about this - how much involvement we had from the public and i think that's why the project is getting done today and it was really neat to see everybody work together and a neat project to be a part of."

Rames added the intent is to start work as soon as possible with a completion date of June 21, 2020 Go Skateboarding Day.

The council voted unanimously to award the contract.

