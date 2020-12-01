LINCOLN - Nebraska COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilized over the weekend, but Governor Pete Ricketts still emphasized the importance of doing your part to slow the spread of virus.
During a coronavirus press briefing Monday, John Hilgert, Director of Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs says it’s vital all Nebraskans come together in this effort.
Hilgert says some young people think they’re fine and most likely will be asymptomatic.
"I would say that, 'Yeah you do.'" Your friends that you associate with that are also perhaps young and health as well may be a housekeeper at a long term care facility, a med passer, a CNA, or someone who works in dietary. Thousands of healthcare workers that we have across the state may be exposed asymptomatically if you don't take the precautions."
Ricketts added Test Nebraska was up and running over Thanksgiving, and if you traveled you should get tested.