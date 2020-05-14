Continue good hygiene practices

NORFOLK - As directed health measure restrictions loosen across the state, you’re reminded to practice safe and healthy steps during this time.
Dr. Jeff Frye, a physician with MedExpress Urgent Care tells News Talk WJAG you need to be aware of any symptoms you may have especially if you plan on going to a restaurant or grocery store.
Frye says if a family member develops symptoms that are associated with COVID-19, it’s important to immediately practice social distancing.
"If it's an individual that can take care of themselves, (they) need to try to distance themselves away from others in a room in the house, or in their own room. And the other thing is, in the house it would be wise to wear a mask and by all means cover your sneezes and coughs."
Frye says one of the best ways to ensure a healthy home is to wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer.
He says continue to clean indoor, high-touch areas as well.