MADISON - Operation of a proposed shooting range east of Madison was discussed again at the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club is looking to operate the vacant shooting range, but neighbors don’t want it because of the noise and close proximity.
There would be a league and four youth teams shooting at it during the daylight and if weather permits.
The application had been approved by the Madison County Joint Planning Commission with no restrictions on days and times of shooting for example, but Mark Fitzgerald representing the home owners said the application needs to go back to the planning commission for a number of reasons.
"The consent wasn't in the record and the lease wasn't in the record. Those two new items are evidence and added to the materials that you're considering. I think the remedy is obviously the planning commission needs to do this over."
Chairman Troy Uhlir said he’s for the range, but wants to do it right.
The board unanimously approved a motion to send the application back to the planning commission for reconsideration.