LINCOLN - The topic of taxes will be discussed often this Nebraska legislative session and was talked about this past week.
Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton said the Revenue Committee held a public hearing on LR 11.
Gragert said LR 11 is a proposed constitutional amendment that would replace the income, sales, property, and inheritance taxes with a consumption tax.
He said broadening the sales tax base was also discussed by the Revenue Committee.
Gragert said LB 422 introduced by Albion Senator Tom Briese would tax all services except for business inputs and allow the tax rate to be lowered from 5.5 percent to five percent.
He said the proposal has merit, but also a great deal of opposition.