MADISON - The Madison County Commissioners are looking to update and upgrade the courthouse phone system.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Chairman Troy Uhlir said the new phone system will be Voice over Internet Protocol also known as VoIP and CAT 6 cabling.
Uhlir said he’s been in contact with RVW, a Columbus engineering company to help with the phone upgrade.
He said the bid from RVW is $12,900.
"They're going to do a side audit, so they come in and assess where we need switches. They also prepare the plans and specs, a floor plan, a pre-bid meeting, construction oversight, and final inspection."
Uhlir said they would also like to have a digital and hard copy of the cable mapping once complete.
The board voted unanimously to have RVW do the consulting work.