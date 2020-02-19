NORFOLK - Construction is coming along on the new student center at Northeast Community College that will be called Union 73.
At the Board of Governors meeting Tuesday Amanda Nipp, Vice President of Administrative Services gave an update on construction as well as talked about what will be inside once finished.
Nipp said per request from the students, there will be plenty of areas for studying.
She said there will be a new kitchen space, a coffee shop, game room, student meeting rooms, and a Hawkshop to buy books and Northeast apparel.
Nipp said they will also have a student health and counseling space.
"So frequently they're calling on one another to help, because sometimes students will go thinking something specific is wrong and they're actually having an anxiety attack and they need to have a conversation with the counselor. So there's a lot of collaboration and having the two together will assist in that. There's also an entrance that the students can just come into the student health and counseling space."
Nipp said the building will hopefully open next spring.