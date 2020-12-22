NORFOLK - Northeast Community College will soon have new state of the art Ag facilities as the construction process is coming along.
The project located around the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex includes a new veterinary technology clinic and classroom building, a farm operations building and large animal handling facility, commodity storage, small livestock shelter, and feedlot with a lagoon.
Brandon McLean, Executive Director of Physical Plant at Northeast says you can really see the progress when you drive by.
"All of the exterior grading has been completed except for a retention pond which will be completed in the spring. A significant portion of the concrete paving has been placed in the parking lots and interior roads. Overall, we've expanded the parking by about 380 stalls and would bring the total number of parking stalls in the area to about 480 with ten accessible stalls."
McLean says the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t really impact the project timeline. There have only been some material shortages and delays.
He says the $22.3 million project is still on target for completion for the fall 2021 semester.
Cameras have been set up to view the progress in real time and can be accessed at Northeast.Edu/Webcams.