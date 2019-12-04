NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a construction change order at its meeting Monday night.
City Engineer Steve Rames told the council members the change order in question is with Elkhorn Paving Construction.
Rames said Elkhorn Paving worked on the reconstruction of Monroe Avenue, concrete improvements on Prospect Avenue, and repair work on City Hall’s parking lot.
"The Monroe project is done so that is not reflected here. This change order is for a net increase of $16,782.67 to the overall project. For the Prospect portion of the project this is a decrease of $27,137.83."
Rames said the City Hall repair was an increase of around $44,000 and is covered by the general fund.
The council voted unanimously to approve the change order.