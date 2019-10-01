NORFOLK - Connecting Point, a Norfolk-owned computer support and internet company, announced a name change for its computer sales and service division Tuesday.
The company will now be PrecisionIT and continue to maintain a full technical staff with a renewed focus on supporting the IT needs of local businesses.
Also announced was the signing of an agreement to sell Connecting Point’s wireless internet network to Nextlink.
Nextlink has been awarded a Connect America Fund grant by the FCC to deploy higher speed wireless internet in rural Nebraska.
The connecting Point wireless network will become a portion of Nextlink’s next generation of wireless technology.
Connecting Point President Dan Spray said while their name is changing, the names and faces of those that have served customers for years remain the same. They will still be located in downtown Norfolk at the same location.