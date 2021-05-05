NORFOLK - Lots of professional and personal development information will be shared to attendees of the upcoming Connect Norfolk Summit Thursday.
Organizer Rachel Scott says topics like leadership, entrepreneurship, and stress management will be discussed.
Scott says they’ll start out the morning with an agenda session led by Kyle Deets who will get everyone into the right mindset.
"After our agenda session which is really about networking and getting to know each other, we'll move into a morning/lunchtime keynote address. In the afternoon we'll have six amazing breakout session speakers and attendees will be able to go to three of those six."
Scott says they’ll end the evening with the closing keynote, Abe Schoenherr along with some giveaways and another networking hour for everyone.
For more information about the event visit NorfolkNow.Org.