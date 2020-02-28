WASHINGTON, D.C. - Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith recently had a meeting with the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar about the coronavirus.
During a media conference call Thursday Smith said it’s quite impressive to see and hear how prepared a lot of agencies are.
Smith said the University of Nebraska Medical Center came up a lot.
"I'm confident organizations such as UNMC are up to the task. UNMC did a great job during the Ebola outbreak and I know they're doing clinical trials and working on a drug to treat the coronavirus."
Smith said he’s heard from a lot of people the level of concern is less than what is was during the Ebola outbreak.
He said he looks forward to learning more about the virus every day and finding a cure.