WASHINGTON, D.C. - There is never a dull moment in Washington as there’s always plenty to talk about and address.
Congressman Adrian Smith, serving the third district of Nebraska gave updates and answered questions on numerous topics during a media conference call Tuesday.
Smith started off with USMCA and said it has the votes and once it’s scheduled, it will pass.
He also said he’s serving as the ranking member on the Select Revenue Subcommittee for Ways and Means and there’s a lot of tax issues they’re working on.
"They're bipartisan issues such as bio-diesel tax credit. Stakeholders are coming together to focus on long term tax policy rather than just short term. I think there is growing appreciation for long term permanent tax policy."
Smith said health care is an ever evolving topic, but they are working on surprise billing and prices.