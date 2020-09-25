WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Tuesday the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan continuing resolution to extend federal government funding through December 11th to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month.
During a media conference call Thursday Congressman Adrian Smith said he’s not a fan of continuing resolutions as it’s fairly obvious the budgeting process is broken.
"By continually passing the short-term funding bills that actually drive up spending levels, we are clearly advocating the constitutional power of the purse, a fundamental purpose of the House. We will find ourselves in the same position in December when this CR expires."
Smith said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was playing games with the CR as she tried to pull out Ag assistance through the Commodity Credit Corporation in an effort to leverage her priorities on some other things.
He says thankfully the Ag assistance remained in the CR.
Smith also gave an update on COVID-19 vaccine development and said the Trump Administration has been working diligently to develop a vaccine with the goal of developing and distributing it by the end of the year.