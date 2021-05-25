WASHINGTON, D.C. - As the situation at the southern border gets worse, U.S. Congressman Don Bacon of Nebraska recently visited the holding facilities there and talked with members of the Border Patrol.
Bacon said he visited a pecan farm, a trail house where children are being held, the El Paso Texas Border Patrol checkpoint, and portions of the border wall.
He said he was taken to part of the wall constructed at the direction of President Obama.
"It's a reminder that at one time, security at the border was a bipartisan issue. A lot of the wall that's there was put up before President Trump, so I thought that was interesting. The thing that bothered me was there's lots of supplies for fixing the wall and filling in holes, but everything is at a standstill right now with the current administration."
Bacon said there's a 14 mile gap in the wall that hasn't been constructed yet where people are getting through.
He also said the increased amount of children crossing is alarming as just last month alone, 60,000 children crossed.