LINCOLN - Nebraskans had the chance to hear from candidates in Nebraska’s First Congressional District race during a debate Monday night hosted by NET Nebraska.
Incumbent Jeff Fortenberry and State Senator Kate Bolz squared off in the hour long affair covering a range of topics.
On the subject matter of healthcare, Bolz said all Nebraskans need to have access no matter who their current employer.
"I think we need to support employers, especially small employers with tax credits when appropriate to help pay for those employer based coverages. I think we need to support union workers who navigate and negotiate for those plans and make sure that they have union rights. I think we need to make sure a public option is available. And let me be clear. I'm not advocating for for Medicare for All. I'm advocating for a public option that ensures that anyone who needs healthcare gets it when they need it, including Medicaid expansion."
Fortenberry called that a fancy way of saying more centralized government control.
"That erodes your ability to get healthcare from your employer. Elizabeth Warren is a key supporter of Senator Bolz. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, both support Medicare for All. Look at Elizabeth Warren's website, and how she takes you step by step from a public option to moving toward Medicare for All. If we do that, it will destroy that important program for our elderly. It will cost the taxpayer $32 trillion."
Bolz added who you vote for in this election comes down to who you believe will fight for your healthcare.