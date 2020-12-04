WASHINGTON, D.C. - With less than two weeks before the current spending package expires, lawmakers are working on a package to fund the federal government for the remainder of fiscal year 2021.
R.J. Karney, American Farm Bureau Federation Congressional Relations Director, says the negotiations are ongoing.
“The federal government is currently operating under a continuing resolution which will expire on December 11. The House and Senate have agreed to top line spending amounts for all 12 appropriation bills. The next step is for the subcommittee chairs to finalize and agree on the specific allocations within their specific bill.”
Karney says Farm Bureau has a list of priorities for the agriculture spending bill, including an extension and additional funding for the Wildfire, Hurricane Indemnity Program, or WHIP+.
He says if Congress is unable to come to a resolution, there would likely be another continuing resolution which would extend early into the next Congress and the new administration.