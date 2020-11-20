U.S. Capitol
Courtesy Photo

WASHINGTON D.C. - Based on the results so far from the 2020 elections, Ag policymaking is going to look different when the new Congress comes together in 2021.

Longtime House Ag Chair Collin Peterson lost his re-election bid, Ranking Member Michael Conaway of Texas retired, as did Senate Ag Committee Chair Pat Roberts of Kansas.

Jay Truitt, the owner of the consulting firm Policy Solutions, LLC., spoke during the 2020 NAFB virtual convention.

He says those changes alone mean policymaking is going to be quite different next year.

“The leadership voids that have been created by the departures of some key people will maybe end up being the dominating factor in how the next farm bill comes together. It’s nothing against those who we all anticipate will be the new leaders that move into the House Ag Committee, and you can start guessing how it will work out on the Senate side as well.”

Truitt says the typical geographic divisions in U.S. agriculture will likely continue into 2021, even with a new administration in the White House and new leadership in Congress

He adds Congress will be missing a lot of experience when it comes to leadership next session.

