NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission approved a request to have City staff prepare a conditional use permit at its meeting Tuesday.
Mark and Susan Cooper are requesting the permit for an oversized accessory building on property located at 607 East South Airport Road.
Susan said they’re looking to build a storage shed that will replace a shop building currently on the property.
City Planner Val Grimes said the measurements of the proposed facility calls for 7,500 Square feet.
Grimes added the current code calls for accessory buildings to be built behind the house, and City building officials will address that if the permit is approved.
The commissioners voted unanimously to have a conditional use permit prepared.