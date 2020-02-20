NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission has made way for a solar farm to be constructed in Norfolk.
During Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners heard a request of a conditional use permit for the solar farm near the intersection of Highway 275 and South 49th Street.
Patrick Dalseth of SunVest Solar spoke on behalf of the request and said the Nebraska Public Power District will be buying the power and then sell it to Norfolk.
"The project is 8.5 megawatts total - what does that mean? - every megawatt can serve about 200 average sized homes a year. It's a city owned site roughly 70 acres adjacent to the water treatment facility. These will be a single axis tracking which means they will face east in the morning, track the sun over the sky, and face west in the afternoon."
Dalseth said there will also be an information kiosk on the north side of the project and a small parking lot.
The commissioners voted unanimously to have City staff prepare a conditional use permit.