NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission approved a request to have City staff prepare a conditional use permit at its meeting Tuesday.
O'Neill Fire & Safety Service are requesting the permit for a watchman or caretaker of a facility operating as a permitted use on property located at 1115 Bonita Drive.
Jim Clough is the CEO of Heartland Fire Protection and spoke on behalf of the request saying they’ve been providing fire protection products and services for many years.
"Fire extinguishers, suppression system for kitchens and industrial. We have 2,900 customers now. We service about 35,000 extinguishers annually. We dominate Northeast Nebraska as far as fire protection services."
The property in question is a home and warehouse which Clough says he and his wife will reside.
The commissioners voted unanimously to have a conditional use permit prepared.