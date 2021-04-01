MADISON - A road that gets quite a bit of truck traffic, but the condition of it has been steadily deteriorating because of the 2019 flood, was discussed at the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Jim Clinch and others asked for 835th Road between 557th and 558th Avenue south of Norfolk to be resurfaced.
Chairman Troy Uhlir said resurfacing it is in the county’s one and six year road plan.
"If I have my way I'll fix it and I believe how much the road gets used between you guys and hauling cattle back and forth, but I can't sit here today and let you pigeonhole me and say I'm going to fix it and then I don't because then I'd be in trouble too."
Uhlir said for the time being, they can get traffic counters out on the road to not only count traffic, but also weight of the trucks.
It was agreed to get counters out there this week and also in August and in the fall.