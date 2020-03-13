LINCOLN - There is no community spread of the Coronavirus in Nebraska.
That’s the message from Governor Pete Ricketts who said in a news conference Friday morning that all of the 13 cases so far in Nebraska are travel related.
Ricketts said if there is community spread within an ESU unit, those schools in it will close for six to eight weeks.
"Within an ESU, if they have one of those cases that we cannot track then we will shut down the schools there. We're going to use our judgement on this too, so for example, if we have a case that borderlines two ESU's then we may close them both down. We're going to have good communication though on how we want to approach that."
Ricketts said their goal is to try to slow down the spread of the virus so that the health care system doesn’t get overwhelmed and they can take care of the folks that are elderly or have an underlying health condition.
He says they have the ability to test 200 people for the Coronavirus in Nebraska in one day with a turnaround time of four days.
Nebraska’s Public Health Director Dr. Gary Anthone says businesses will eventually be effected. Employers should be ready to implement strategies to protect their workforce while ensuring their continuity of operations.