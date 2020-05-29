NORFOLK - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Norfolk Area Relay for Life will be a little different this year.
Luminaria Chair Wendy Swenson says this Saturday from 11 to 1 in the Premier Senior Marketing parking lot, Relayers will be accepting freewill donations for luminarias.
"For a free will donation, you will receive five luminaria bags and you can decorate those as well as put names on them. On June 13th, we're asking people to display those on their front porch or window."
Swenson says they’re encouraging people to share pictures of their luminaria bags on Facebook so they can have that community feel and celebration since they can’t physically be together.
She says relay week starts next Sunday and people are encouraged to participate in fun activities throughout the week.
For more information visit the Norfolk Relay for Life Facebook page.