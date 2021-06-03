WASHINGTON, D.C. - Money is now available from the USDA for local governments to host community compost and food waste reduction pilot projects.
Up to $2 million is available this year for local governments to host pilot projects.
Administrative Specialist Jose Jimenez says there are various projects that the cooperative agreement supports.
"The projects generate compost, increase access to compost for agricultural producers, reduce reliance on and limit the use of fertilizer, improve soil quality, encourage waste management, increase rainwater absorption, reduce municipal food waste, and diverts food waste from landfills."
Jimenez says USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service will provide assistance for conservation related activities.
He says applications will be accepted until July 16th and projects should span two years.
To apply visit Grants.Gov.