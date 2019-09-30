LINCOLN - Mother Nature hasn’t been very nice to farmers this year, which in turn has added more stress to farmers’ lives.
Nebraska Extension Educator Susan Harris Broomfield says stress can be positive, giving farmers a competitive edge. However, when that stress turns into negative distress, it is no longer healthy for their well-being.
Broomfield says there are resources to help farm families address problems caused by stress, including workshops held across the state.
She says anyone can host a workshop with their help and the objective of them are to help farmers overcome difficult situations that contribute to their stressful lives.
"We talk about helpful techniques for responding to people who are stressed and even approaching them, working with them, and helping them cope effectively. At the end we talk about where to go for additional help if it's escalated beyond stress and they're thinking about suicide or something like that."
Broomfield says the workshops have prevented a lot of tragedies and created a lot of success stories.
She says the easiest way to set-up a workshop is to call her at (308) 832-0645.