MADISON - A new house will soon be constructed in Madison County after it was granted approval.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, a Conditional Use Permit was requested by James Lanman to construct a home on less than 40 acres on Lanman Lotsplit located of off West Highway 275 west of Tilden.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Heather McWhorter said the house they currently have there isn’t large enough so they want to build another one near it, but out of the flood plain.
"It will meet the density requirements and is the last house that can be built on that quarter section. The Lanman's are also going to plant some trees to separate themselves from another house close by. The Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve it."
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said he loves to see homes like this built in the county and in appropriate places.