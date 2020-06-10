MADISON - The Madison County Board of Commissioners had previously approved a number of road overlay projects and now they’ve formed a committee to review the highway allocation bond proposals.
During the meeting Tuesday Chairman Troy Uhlir said the bond is good for up to $5 million.
"We've got our project that D.A. Davidson has started now and Western Engineering is working on other roads and roads that we're still engineering that were a little different than just an overlay. We were under budget from what we've been at so we may not need the full $ 5 million."
Uhlir said regardless of what bank they chose, the interest rate will be less than one percent.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said the roads they’re working on are definitely in need of repair, so overlaying them will be a great improvement.
The board unanimously approved Troy, Road Superintendent Dick Johnson, former clerk Nancy Scheer, and current clerk Anne Pruss be on the committee.
A recommendation will be made at the next meeting.