NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools students had lower than normal achievement scores at the beginning of the year due to a variety of learning challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday night, Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said a Transitions Strategic Action Planning Committee has been developed to close the learning gap caused by the pandemic.
Thompson said the committee of around 30 people is looking at a variety of options.
"New intervention programs that could occur before, during, or after the school day. Technology options that could be used both in school and at home. Temporary increases in staffing and enhanced summer school programs and materials as well as social and emotional learning programs. Then have customized professional development for staff."
Thompson said she’s excited about the work the committee is doing as it feels like the first proactive step toward a better future and getting back to normal for students and staff.
She said the hope is to have committee plans solidified within the next month.