NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a proposal to create a new public safety committee.
During Monday night’s meeting, Public Safety Director Shane Weidner told the council members the Joint Advisory Committee is a group of interested individuals elected and appointed.
Weidner said the idea of this type of group goes over 20 years.
"This committee would establish a working group, that's going to be responsible for further planning and implementation of a joint dispatch center. And then when, and if that happens, this group would be an advisory board to deal with issues that may come up, but from a dispatching perspective. It's something that's needs to be done."
Police Chief Don Miller expressed support for the Joint Advisory Committee.
"Having two public safety answering points 15 miles apart, there's a little bit of redundancy there and Sheriff Volk and I have been discussing it. There's money to be saved in both agencies to better serve our communities and make better use of the funds that we have access to. There will have to be some adjustments with staffing, but in the end, the idea would be to save everybody some money and to better utilize the resources we have and be able to serve the whole area more effectively."
Weidner added the logistics are in the right place for this to happen now, particularly with both Norfolk Police and the Madison County Sherriff’s Office using the same radio system.
The council voted unanimously to approve the proposal.