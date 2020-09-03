MADISON - Madison County will soon be redoing its comprehensive plan after 13 years since it was last updated.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Heather McWhorter presented updating the plan at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday and said she’s looking at a grant through the USDA that would help offset the cost of the plan.
"The grant will not apply if it's just for our comprehensive plan so what we'll do is placemaking. They're looking at broadband and a few other things to determine how to develop a strategic plan. The strategic plan is what's allowing us to have the grant. We're going to lump it together with Pierce County and it will cost about $50,000 each, however with the grant we'll only have to match 15 percent and 15 percent of that would be $7,500."
McWhorter said with the strategic plan they’ll look at housing, jobs, and broadband. The comprehensive plan includes current and future land use, population, and which way a town wants to grow.
She said Norfolk has its own comprehensive plan so it won’t take part and Madison and Tilden recently updated theirs.
McWhorter said she recommends Five Rule Rural Planning of Kearney to do the plan as they did Tilden’s.
A motion was unanimously approved for Planning and Zoning to move forward with the grant and comprehensive plan with Pierce County.