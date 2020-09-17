MADISON - The 2020-21 fiscal year budget for Madison County has been approved by the Board of Commissioners.
Former county clerk Nancy Scheer who is also on the budget committee presented the final numbers at the commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Scheer said the budget will be $49.5 million, an increase of 7.9 percent and the tax rate will be 36.9 cents, a decrease of 2.5 percent.
"To fund the operations of Madison County, $369.96 would be the amount of county property taxes on a $100,000 home. Of that amount it would be broken down into $222.71 for the general fund, $137.26 for the federal aid secondary fund, and $10 for the road/bridge bond."
Chairman Troy Uhlir said there was a zero percent increase in the general fund, except for a two percent wage increase for employees.
The board unanimously approved the budget.