MADISON - Changes to a road haul agreement with Granville Custom Homes have been made by the Madison County Commissioners.
During the board meeting Tuesday Chairman Troy Uhlir said Granville will be hauling dirt on Eisenhower Avenue and 37th Street.
"Our concern was we've got new roads on Eisenhower and 37th and didn't want things to get tore up so we needed Granville to show some respect to the roads. By putting this in place we feel it will force him to not overload trucks."
Uhlir said Granville wants to haul dirt over four to five years as people want it. The first place they’ll haul to is the Bradford Business Park.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said he’s concerned about dirt being hauled in the spring when the ground is thawing as it could damage the road.
A motion to approve the road haul agreement was unanimously approved with the addition that Granville will have to get authorization to haul each spring from Road Superintendent Dick Johnson and Uhlir.