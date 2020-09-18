MADISON - Permanent closure of a road northwest of Madison was discussed at the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Road Superintendent Dick Johnson said 831st Road between 551st and 552nd Avenue is barely passable.
Johnson said they want to close the west half mile as it’s badly degraded, but they can’t land lock anyone by closing a road.
He said the Orlowski’s own 80 acres by the east half mile and abutting 40 acres in the west half mile.
"In theory they could get to the west 40 acres through the east 80 acres, but unfortunately there's a fairly large drainage way through there which would cut off about seven acres that they would have to access from the west. If they feel they're okay with it which obviously they don't, I'd be fine with abandoning it but I don't know that we can deny access to anybody."
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said the drainage way through the road has a very steep bank so barricades should be put in so only four wheelers can get through but the Orlowski’s still have access to all of their land.
The commissioners will vote on what to do with the road at the next meeting.