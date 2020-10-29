MADISON - The coronavirus pandemic is ever changing and with rising cases in Madison County, increased safety measures at the courthouse are being considered.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, County Clerk Anne Pruss said there is hand sanitizer available at the entrances and all offices have the personal protective equipment they need like gloves, masks, and face shields.
Pruss said they’re discussing the purchase of facial scanning devices that check your temperature in a couple of seconds and it gets relayed to the appropriate person before you proceed into the courthouse.
She said they cost around $2,500 each and are relatively hard to come by, but could be written off by CARES Act funding.
For the time being, Pruss said she’s working with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department to obtain handheld forehead thermometers.