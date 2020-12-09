MADISON - With North Main Street in Madison needing paving improvements, Madison County and the City of Madison had entered into an interlocal agreement to fix the road since Madison County owns a chunk of it in front of the courthouse.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, the board evaluated the contract Madison approved with A&R Construction with an estimated cost of construction to Madison County of nearly $456,000.
The commissioners agreed that price was a little high, but then seen the City of Madison wants to add an extra inch of concrete to make the road ten inches and put crushed rock on the shoulders.
Chairman Troy Uhlir and Commissioner Ron Schmidt agreed they wish they would have been consulted by the City of Madison before the plan with A&R Construction was approved.
"I'm more upset that the City of Madison didn't come back to us with the engineering and say hey, we're going to bid. So we had no voice in it and we're spending half a million dollars on it."
A motion was unanimously approved to pay their portion of the road contingent on a signed interlocal agreement with the City of Madison and require any change order that increases the project cost be presented to the county prior to approval.