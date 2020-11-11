MADISON - The Madison County Board of Commissioners have approved a project agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for construction of a new bridge north of Norfolk.
The bridge going over the North Fork of the Elkhorn River on West Eisenhower Avenue off of Highway 81 was washed out by flooding last year, but the NDOT has said they plan to build a new one.
At the board meeting Tuesday Chairman Troy Uhlir said the county may have to pay 25 percent of the project cost, but he isn’t for sure on that yet.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt says he doesn’t agree with the NDOT’s plans.
"When you have a creek that's coming right next to the road and you're going to build a several million dollar bridge there, if the creek moves 10 feet it takes out the road and the bridge is gone. I realize that creek has never moved, but it doesn't mean it can't."
Schmidt said a tree could fall over into the river, make a whirlpool, and the bank would be eaten out.
Uhlir said voting no wouldn’t change the NDOT’s plans so hopefully they’ll want to do it right and the county will have a little say on the project.
The project agreement was approved 2-1 with Schmidt voting against.