MADISON - The Madison County Board of Commissioners have continued budget discussions and agreed at their meeting Tuesday that they don’t want to raise the levy this year due to the financial hardship a lot of people are in thanks to the pandemic.
Chairman Troy Uhlir said there’s a couple of things they can do to keep the levy at 37.9 cents like it was last year.
"What I want to do is remove the bond expense for the $2.5 million cause we're not going to get it. Then I want to move $1.2 million from the inheritance tax fund which will be around $500,000 than we had last year."
Road Superintendent Dick Johnson said the proposed road and bridge budget will go up to $11.5 million or 13 percent more from last year’s budget.
Johnson said some major projects budgeted this coming fiscal year include Benjamin Avenue, Old Hadar Road, 15 miles of bituminous surfacing, and replace the 838th Road bridge two miles south of Battle Creek.
The general fund capital acquisitions budget is estimated to be $478,000 and the general fund office functions budget will increase 3.68 percent.
The final levy amount will be determined at the next meeting.