MADISON - Two homes will soon be constructed in the county after conditional use permits were granted by the Madison County Commissioners at its board meeting Tuesday.
The first application was for Mindy Buckendahl to construct a home south of Norfolk along 836th Road.
Zoning Administrator Heather McWhorter said a CUP was approved in 2018, but it expired.
Buckendahl said the new permit is for the same property.
"A couple of years ago we were excited and just not quite ready with our current house to sell, but now we are ready to sell and start moving forward."
The second CUP was for Dean and Jade Henery to construct a home at the southwest corner of 544th Avenue and 845th Road north of Battle Creek.
Both conditional use permits were unanimously approved.