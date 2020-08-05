MADISON - A livestock feeding operation will soon be coming to Madison County.
During the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday Evan Eucker sought a conditional use permit for the operation to be located west of Madison along 827th Road.
Zoning Administrator Heather McWhorter said the permit is for 2,499 hogs.
"The property is located in an Ag intensive district and he is in the process of completing a lot split which will be submitted for approval when it's complete. His matrix score was 360 and it's required to be 350 and the Planning Commission voted unanimously for it."
Eucker said it will be a wean-to-finish operation and they’re feeding for Cactus Farms out of Texas.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the conditional use permit.