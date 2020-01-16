U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
NIOBRARA - The public can now comment to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Highway 12 – Niobrara East and West Project.

Project Manager Becky Latka says the road hasn’t met safety standards for a while now and it doesn’t have any shoulders, so it needs to be raised up to the 100 year flood elevation plus three feet.

"We're responding to the Nebraska Department of Transportation's permit application under the Clean Water Act section 404, because in order to widen and raise the road they have to put rock and dirt in wetlands that are along there, so that triggers the 404 permit request."

Latka says the Environmental Impact Statement analyzes and discloses the direct, indirect, and cumulative effects on the human and natural environment of various alternatives that would lessen flooding issues and address the roadway deficiencies.

To make comments on the environmental impact statement email Becky at Rebecca.J.Latka@USACE.Army.Mil by February 17th.

