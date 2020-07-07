NORFOLK - With this year’s Great American Comedy Festival being postponed until next year due to COVID-19, the magic show is set to still take place.
Executive director Lisa Wattier says Ben Seidman will perform virtual “Camera Tricks” via Zoom.
Wattier says Seidman has done this type of performance before and those who attend won’t be disappointed.
"I think it's going to be really a good way to deliver the magic show, because so much of it - the slight of hand and everything is up close and you'll be able to see that right on your screen. I think it lends itself well to what Ben does."
Wattier says once you purchase tickets you’ll be given a special code to the Zoom magic show.
It’s set for Wednesday July 22nd at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at GreatAmericanComedyFestival.com.
The virtual show is sponsored by Wattier’s Auto Body.