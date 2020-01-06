NORFOLK - The Great American Comedy Festival has been awarded some grant funding for the second year in a row from the Nebraska Arts Council.
Executive Director Lisa Wattier says the grant is in the amount of $6,990.
She says the funding will help with talent, production, and marketing expenses.
Wattier says the 2020 festival is set to run June 18th through the 20th.
The annual festival opened in 2008 to honor the legacy of Norfolk’s favorite son, Johnny Carson, who was host of NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” for 30 years.
Nebraska Arts Council executive director Suzanne Wise says the Great American Comedy Festival contributes a great deal to the advancement of the arts in Norfolk and the arts are important to the education and quality of life for all Nebraskans.
For up to date information go to the website GreatAmericanComedyFestival.com.