Comedy Festival logo
Norfolk Daily News image

NORFOLK - The Great American Comedy Festival has been awarded some grant funding for the second year in a row from the Nebraska Arts Council.

Executive Director Lisa Wattier says the grant is in the amount of $6,990.

She says the funding will help with talent, production, and marketing expenses.

Wattier says the 2020 festival is set to run June 18th through the 20th.

The annual festival opened in 2008 to honor the legacy of Norfolk’s favorite son, Johnny Carson, who was host of NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” for 30 years.

Nebraska Arts Council executive director Suzanne Wise says the Great American Comedy Festival contributes a great deal to the advancement of the arts in Norfolk and the arts are important to the education and quality of life for all Nebraskans.

For up to date information go to the website GreatAmericanComedyFestival.com.

Tags

In other news

Woman killed in Hall County collision involving semitrailer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died in a collision involving a semitrailer on Interstate 80 in Hall County.First responders were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a spot about 4 miles southwest of Grand Island. They found the woman had already died.Her name hasn't …

Senator to propose new work-release prison facility in Omaha

Senator to propose new work-release prison facility in Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A state lawmaker concerned about overcrowding in Nebraska prisons plans to propose building a new 300-bed work release facility in Omaha.State Sen. Steve Lathrop says he'll introduce a bill calling on the state to begin planning a new community corrections facility.Build…